2 hours ago - Things to Do

There's a lot going on around Columbus this weekend. Here's a roundup:

๐Ÿงช Try hands-on science activities across town and attend a big Saturday celebration with the COSI Science Festival.

Friday times and locations vary; 11am-5pm Saturday, 333 W. Broad St. Free!

๐ŸŽฒ Play your favorite board games at Buckeye Game Fest inside the Hyatt Regency.

9am-midnight Friday, 9am-midnight Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday, 350 N. High St. $15-35 daily, $80-110 weekend pass.

๐Ÿช Enjoy a "Knight of Imperial Elegance," a Star Wars-themed "prom party" benefiting local artists.

7:30pm Friday, 6155 Huntley Road, Suite J. $25.

๐Ÿคผ May the Faygo be with you as Juggalo Championship Wrestling comes to Newport Music Hall.

8pm Friday, 1722 N. High St. $25 in advance, $30 at door.

๐ŸŽต Hear folk music and join instrument workshops at the Central Ohio Folk Festival held at Highbanks Metro Park.

10:30am-9:30pm Saturday, 10:30am-5:30pm Sunday, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Free, donations encouraged.

๐ŸŽ‰ Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with chef partner specials and Latin artists at Budd Dairy Food Hall.

11am-midnight Saturday, 1086 N. 4th St. Meal prices vary.

๐ŸŽจ Bands, muralists and vendors take over alleyways near Blockfort art gallery for the Alley Islands street festival.

Noon-10pm Saturday, 162 N. 6th St. $10.

๐Ÿบ Taste some of Ohio's best craft beers during the Six One Pour festival within the Ohio History Center.