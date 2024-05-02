What to do this weekend: COSI Science Festival, Six One Pour and Cinco de Mayo
There's a lot going on around Columbus this weekend. Here's a roundup:
🧪 Try hands-on science activities across town and attend a big Saturday celebration with the COSI Science Festival.
🎲 Play your favorite board games at Buckeye Game Fest inside the Hyatt Regency.
- 9am-midnight Friday, 9am-midnight Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday, 350 N. High St. $15-35 daily, $80-110 weekend pass.
🪐 Enjoy a "Knight of Imperial Elegance," a Star Wars-themed "prom party" benefiting local artists.
- 7:30pm Friday, 6155 Huntley Road, Suite J. $25.
🤼 May the Faygo be with you as Juggalo Championship Wrestling comes to Newport Music Hall.
- 8pm Friday, 1722 N. High St. $25 in advance, $30 at door.
🎵 Hear folk music and join instrument workshops at the Central Ohio Folk Festival held at Highbanks Metro Park.
- 10:30am-9:30pm Saturday, 10:30am-5:30pm Sunday, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Free, donations encouraged.
🎉 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with chef partner specials and Latin artists at Budd Dairy Food Hall.
- 11am-midnight Saturday, 1086 N. 4th St. Meal prices vary.
🎨 Bands, muralists and vendors take over alleyways near Blockfort art gallery for the Alley Islands street festival.
- Noon-10pm Saturday, 162 N. 6th St. $10.
🍺 Taste some of Ohio's best craft beers during the Six One Pour festival within the Ohio History Center.
- 8-11pm Saturday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $40 advance, $50 at the door, includes souvenir glass and 20 tasting tickets.
