Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's a lot going on around Columbus this weekend. Here's a roundup:

🧪 Try hands-on science activities across town and attend a big Saturday celebration with the COSI Science Festival.

Friday times and locations vary; 11am-5pm Saturday, 333 W. Broad St. Free!

🎲 Play your favorite board games at Buckeye Game Fest inside the Hyatt Regency.

9am-midnight Friday, 9am-midnight Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday, 350 N. High St. $15-35 daily, $80-110 weekend pass.

🪐 Enjoy a "Knight of Imperial Elegance," a Star Wars-themed "prom party" benefiting local artists.

7:30pm Friday, 6155 Huntley Road, Suite J. $25.

🤼 May the Faygo be with you as Juggalo Championship Wrestling comes to Newport Music Hall.

8pm Friday, 1722 N. High St. $25 in advance, $30 at door.

🎵 Hear folk music and join instrument workshops at the Central Ohio Folk Festival held at Highbanks Metro Park.

10:30am-9:30pm Saturday, 10:30am-5:30pm Sunday, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Free, donations encouraged.

🎉 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with chef partner specials and Latin artists at Budd Dairy Food Hall.

11am-midnight Saturday, 1086 N. 4th St. Meal prices vary.

🎨 Bands, muralists and vendors take over alleyways near Blockfort art gallery for the Alley Islands street festival.

Noon-10pm Saturday, 162 N. 6th St. $10.

🍺 Taste some of Ohio's best craft beers during the Six One Pour festival within the Ohio History Center.