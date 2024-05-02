Historical marker: Columbus' greatest artists
A marker outside the art museum appropriately highlights two famous artists with Columbus connections.
The marker: Roy Lichtenstein and George Bellows at 480 E. Broad St.
Flashback: Lichtenstein (1923-1997) was from New York but moved here to study art at OSU, where he later served as an instructor.
- He eventually became, per the marker, "one of the most acclaimed artists of the Pop Art movement that revolutionized visual culture in the 1960s."
- His work, often created using a pointillism technique, was inspired by comic books and advertisements.
- A commissioned sculpture by Lichtenstein, Brushstrokes in Flight, is displayed inside John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
Meanwhile, the National Gallery of Art called Bellows (1882-1925) a "quintessential American artist."
- The Columbus native was initially known for his gritty depictions of urban life, though he later painted landscapes and portraits.
4️⃣4️⃣ down, 84 to go.
