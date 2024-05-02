Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The marker at 480 E. Broad St. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

A marker outside the art museum appropriately highlights two famous artists with Columbus connections. The marker: Roy Lichtenstein and George Bellows at 480 E. Broad St.

Flashback: Lichtenstein (1923-1997) was from New York but moved here to study art at OSU, where he later served as an instructor.

He eventually became, per the marker, "one of the most acclaimed artists of the Pop Art movement that revolutionized visual culture in the 1960s."

His work, often created using a pointillism technique, was inspired by comic books and advertisements.

A commissioned sculpture by Lichtenstein, Brushstrokes in Flight, is displayed inside John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery of Art called Bellows (1882-1925) a "quintessential American artist."

The Columbus native was initially known for his gritty depictions of urban life, though he later painted landscapes and portraits.

4️⃣4️⃣ down, 84 to go.

—

Thanks to our series sponsor Ohio History Connection. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.