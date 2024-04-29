Columbus Clippers food gets creative
Humphrey Bogart once said a hot dog at a baseball game beats a steak at the Ritz.
- I wonder what Bogie would have thought of the Columbus Clippers' new concession items like churro sundaes and taco meatloaf.
What I ordered: I hoped to try the chicken and waffles dish, but couldn't find it anywhere.
- Instead, I went with the pork chop sandwich now available at the concession stand near Section 8.
- It was alright — rather plain and a little pricey — but paired well with the best stadium fries in town. The sandwich, fries and a water bottle cost $19.25.
In the middle innings, I ventured up to the Hall of Fame Bar on the Left Field building's second floor and ordered some tater kegs ($8.50).
- Big mistake. An order comes with just three tots. Three!
🙄 Also, my server declared I had to eat them up there, as apparently none of the bar's menu items are portable.
- That wasn't an issue, since it took me all of 30 seconds to down them.
The bottom line: Bogart had a point. Good old-fashioned hot dogs (whether a dime, a dollar or normal price) are a lot better than the fancy stuff.
