Humphrey Bogart once said a hot dog at a baseball game beats a steak at the Ritz.

I wonder what Bogie would have thought of the Columbus Clippers' new concession items like churro sundaes and taco meatloaf.

Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg. Via X.

What I ordered: I hoped to try the chicken and waffles dish, but couldn't find it anywhere.

Instead, I went with the pork chop sandwich now available at the concession stand near Section 8.

It was alright — rather plain and a little pricey — but paired well with the best stadium fries in town. The sandwich, fries and a water bottle cost $19.25.

In the middle innings, I ventured up to the Hall of Fame Bar on the Left Field building's second floor and ordered some tater kegs ($8.50).

Big mistake. An order comes with just three tots. Three!

These three tots cost a whopping $8.50.

🙄 Also, my server declared I had to eat them up there, as apparently none of the bar's menu items are portable.

That wasn't an issue, since it took me all of 30 seconds to down them.

The bottom line: Bogart had a point. Good old-fashioned hot dogs (whether a dime, a dollar or normal price) are a lot better than the fancy stuff.

