3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Columbus Clippers food gets creative

headshot
A pork chop sandwich, fries and water bottle with a baseball game in the background.

The new pork chop sandwich at Huntington Park. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Humphrey Bogart once said a hot dog at a baseball game beats a steak at the Ritz.

  • I wonder what Bogie would have thought of the Columbus Clippers' new concession items like churro sundaes and taco meatloaf.
A tweet from the Columbus Clippers showing a photo of a new taco meatloaf concession item.
Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg. Via X.

What I ordered: I hoped to try the chicken and waffles dish, but couldn't find it anywhere.

  • Instead, I went with the pork chop sandwich now available at the concession stand near Section 8.
  • It was alright rather plain and a little pricey but paired well with the best stadium fries in town. The sandwich, fries and a water bottle cost $19.25.

In the middle innings, I ventured up to the Hall of Fame Bar on the Left Field building's second floor and ordered some tater kegs ($8.50).

  • Big mistake. An order comes with just three tots. Three!
Three tater tots and a beer on a table.
These three tots cost a whopping $8.50.

🙄 Also, my server declared I had to eat them up there, as apparently none of the bar's menu items are portable.

  • That wasn't an issue, since it took me all of 30 seconds to down them.

The bottom line: Bogart had a point. Good old-fashioned hot dogs (whether a dime, a dollar or normal price) are a lot better than the fancy stuff.

More on the Clippers 2024 season

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more