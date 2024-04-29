Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

In his war against the regulatory state, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted enlisted the bots long ago. The big picture: Husted's office credits an AI-aided analysis of the state's administrative code with eliminating 2.2 million words' worth of unnecessary and outdated regulations as of the end of last year.

The work began in 2020, two years before ChatGPT's release brought AI to the masses.

What they're saying: Husted tells Axios he literally couldn't have done it without AI's help.

"If you think about it, no human being could make sense of the administrative code," he said. "I think it's like 17.4 million words."

How they did it: Husted's office used a tool called RegExplorer created by Deloitte.

His team uploaded the state's regulations and entered prompts asking it to identify outdated and duplicative sections.

What they found: Thousands of pages of rules for lottery games that haven't been played in decades.

Repetitive language that makes it hard to tell where the state's building and fire codes vary from national standards.

And all kinds of outdated language that requires in-person interaction with state government that, once eliminated, will save 58,000 hours of labor over the next decade, the state estimates.

What's next: Husted is asking the legislature for permission to keep going, estimating he could eventually cut the state's administrative code by a third.