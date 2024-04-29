3 hours ago - News

AI isn't taking all our jobs ... yet

New AI jobs posted per 100k people, Q1 2024
Data: UMD-LinkUp AIMaps; Note: "AI job" defined as a job requiring technical skills to build and/or use AI models; A bigger circle indicates more new jobs per capita; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Columbus metro area has slightly fewer AI job postings than the U.S. on average, a new analysis finds.

Why it matters: As AI emerges as the hottest new thing in tech, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative economic rewards.

  • Areas like Seattle, Austin and Washington, D.C., are emerging as second-tier contenders to San Francisco.

Yes, but: Midwestern markets like Columbus, Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis lag noticeably behind.

