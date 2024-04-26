What to do this weekend: Film Festival, "Hunchback" and the Chanticleer choir
📽 Hit the red carpet for the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, with screenings at seven theaters across town.
🎭 See Columbus Children's Theatre perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at Lincoln Theatre.
- 7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 769 E. Long St. $19-$50.
🌎 Celebrate the planet with family friendly activities at Genoa Park during Earth Day Columbus 2024.
- 11am-8pm Saturday, 303 W. Broad St. Free!
🎵 Hear the 12 gorgeous voices of Chanticleer, dubbed "the world's reigning male chorus," singing at the Southern Theatre.
- 7pm Saturday, 21 E. Main St. $22-$41.
🚶♀️ Get walking at the Moving Day fundraiser at Wolfe Park in support of the Parkinson's Foundation.
🌳 Commemorate local leaders with a tree dedication at Washington Gladden Social Justice Park.
- 2pm Sunday, 404 E. Broad St. Free!
