Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

📽 Hit the red carpet for the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, with screenings at seven theaters across town. 1-11pm today, noon-11pm Saturday, 1-7pm Sunday, various locations. $10 for individual screenings, or $200 weekend pass.

🎭 See Columbus Children's Theatre perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at Lincoln Theatre.

7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 769 E. Long St. $19-$50.

🌎 Celebrate the planet with family friendly activities at Genoa Park during Earth Day Columbus 2024.

11am-8pm Saturday, 303 W. Broad St. Free!

🎵 Hear the 12 gorgeous voices of Chanticleer, dubbed "the world's reigning male chorus," singing at the Southern Theatre.

7pm Saturday, 21 E. Main St. $22-$41.

🚶‍♀️ Get walking at the Moving Day fundraiser at Wolfe Park in support of the Parkinson's Foundation.

11am-1pm Sunday, 105 Park Drive. Register and donate.

🌳 Commemorate local leaders with a tree dedication at Washington Gladden Social Justice Park.