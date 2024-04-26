Apr 26, 2024 - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: Film Festival, "Hunchback" and the Chanticleer choir

headshot
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

📽 Hit the red carpet for the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, with screenings at seven theaters across town.

🎭 See Columbus Children's Theatre perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at Lincoln Theatre.

  • 7pm tonight, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 769 E. Long St. $19-$50.

🌎 Celebrate the planet with family friendly activities at Genoa Park during Earth Day Columbus 2024.

  • 11am-8pm Saturday, 303 W. Broad St. Free!

🎵 Hear the 12 gorgeous voices of Chanticleer, dubbed "the world's reigning male chorus," singing at the Southern Theatre.

  • 7pm Saturday, 21 E. Main St. $22-$41.

🚶‍♀️ Get walking at the Moving Day fundraiser at Wolfe Park in support of the Parkinson's Foundation.

🌳 Commemorate local leaders with a tree dedication at Washington Gladden Social Justice Park.

  • 2pm Sunday, 404 E. Broad St. Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more