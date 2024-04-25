Flashback: Columbus' first baseball game
On this date in 1876, the first professional baseball game was played in Columbus on the "Base Ball Grounds" between the old Union Depot train station and High Street.
Flashback: The Columbus Buckeyes defeated the Milfords 11-0, per a historical marker that now sits outside of Huntington Park.
The intrigue: The Buckeyes were founded by Jimmy Williams, a local attorney who was also involved in organizing the minor league International Association.
- A successor to that league remains active nearly 150 years later, with the Columbus Clippers one of 20 teams still competing.
Go deeper: You can find more local baseball history inside Huntington Park's Hall of Fame Bar, located on the second floor of the Left Field building.
