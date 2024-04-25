Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals Midwesterners really, really love their coffee. State of play: Coffee consumption in the U.S. is at a high of more than 20 years, per a recent survey by the National Coffee Association.

67% of American adults said they had drunk coffee in the past day.

Zoom in: That's around the same mark (65%) for residents of Midwestern states, the survey finds.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Guilty. I have between 1-3 cups every day, though I've gotten better at cutting down on creamer and sugar per cup.

📬 Do you have a favorite coffee mug with an interesting backstory?