Coffee drinking hits Midwestern high
Midwesterners really, really love their coffee.
State of play: Coffee consumption in the U.S. is at a high of more than 20 years, per a recent survey by the National Coffee Association.
- 67% of American adults said they had drunk coffee in the past day.
Zoom in: That's around the same mark (65%) for residents of Midwestern states, the survey finds.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Guilty. I have between 1-3 cups every day, though I've gotten better at cutting down on creamer and sugar per cup.
📬 Do you have a favorite coffee mug with an interesting backstory?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more