Apr 25, 2024 - Food and Drink

Coffee drinking hits Midwestern high

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals
Midwesterners really, really love their coffee.

State of play: Coffee consumption in the U.S. is at a high of more than 20 years, per a recent survey by the National Coffee Association.

  • 67% of American adults said they had drunk coffee in the past day.

Zoom in: That's around the same mark (65%) for residents of Midwestern states, the survey finds.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Guilty. I have between 1-3 cups every day, though I've gotten better at cutting down on creamer and sugar per cup.

