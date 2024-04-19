Columbus Commons season kicks off Friday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nas will perform with the Columbus Symphony this summer as part of the Picnic with the Pops series. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Live Nation

Outdoor concerts and plentiful food trucks will highlight this year's Columbus Commons season at the public park off of South High Street. Driving the news: The season opens today with carousel rides, tacos and ice cream from 11am-8pm.

Tortilla Street Food and Jeni's are permanent fixtures at the park, with other activities like fitness classes and kickball held on special days through the fall.

Start planning your visit:

🤸‍♀️ For families: Inflatables, face painting and crafts are offered Fridays from 10am-1pm between June 7 to Aug. 9.

Free kids movie nights are planned for May 25, June 21, July 12 and Sept. 7.

🎸 For classic rock fans: Tribute bands playing Led Zeppelin and Grateful Dead hits will perform Aug. 30.

🏃‍♀️ For runners: The Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon will host a post-race celebration April 27 on the Commons.

The Girls on the Run 5K will begin there May 19.

🎵 For classic music stans: The Picnic with the Pops series will feature eight concerts between June 15 to July 27, including a Nas performance with the Columbus Symphony on July 13.

