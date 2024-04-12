Data: Columbus Fury; Chart: Axios Visuals Attendance for Columbus Fury volleyball has slipped since its high-profile home debut in February, but thousands are still cheering on the team each match at Nationwide Arena. Why it matters: The data shared with Axios shows there's room to grow in future seasons as Columbus works toward being a hub for women's sports.

State of play: The Fury enter tonight's home match against San Diego with a 5-9 record, putting Columbus sixth out of seven squads in the nascent Pro Volleyball Federation.

The intrigue: Fury matches are among the most expensive in the league to attend, per an Axios review of ticket prices.

The cheapest single-game ticket is listed at $25 without fees, which ties two other franchises for the highest amount.

Atlanta has the cheapest tickets at $13 apiece.

Zoom in: That $25 ticket actually costs $44 once Ticketmaster fees are included, though the team occasionally offers promotional discounts.

Comparatively, the cheapest seats with fees we could find cost $17 for the Clippers, $57 for the Blue Jackets and $64 for the Crew.

What's next: Columbus hosts six more matches through May 11 as it looks to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season.