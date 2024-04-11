New library archive lets you go back in time

A new library archive of old Dispatch photos and reporting materials lets you go down the rabbit hole of Columbus history. Photo: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Newspapers are said to be the first draft of history, and it's now easier than ever to look back at those drafts. What's happening: The Dispatch and Columbus Metropolitan Library are working to digitize more of the newspaper's historical archives for public viewing.

State of play: Library cardholders have already been able to keyword-search articles dating all the way back to 1871.

The latest archives feature old photos, maps and even Dispatch cookbooks.

You can search that growing collection here.

Zoom in: It's fun to skip around to random pages and learn new things about our city's past: