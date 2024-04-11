3 hours ago - News
New library archive lets you go back in time
Newspapers are said to be the first draft of history, and it's now easier than ever to look back at those drafts.
What's happening: The Dispatch and Columbus Metropolitan Library are working to digitize more of the newspaper's historical archives for public viewing.
State of play: Library cardholders have already been able to keyword-search articles dating all the way back to 1871.
- The latest archives feature old photos, maps and even Dispatch cookbooks.
- You can search that growing collection here.
Zoom in: It's fun to skip around to random pages and learn new things about our city's past:
- 🍿 The Borden Company, which manufactured Cracker Jack boxes, was once headquartered here.
- 🎥 The movie "Captain Eddie" featured the story of Eddie Rickenbacker, a local fighter pilot known for his exploits in World War I.
- ❤️ Bob Anderson received the region's first heart transplant in 1986 at University Hospitals.
