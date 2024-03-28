Mar 28, 2024 - Holidays
Charted: Ohioans' favorite Easter candy
Ohioans and most other states prefer Reese's chocolate for their Easter candy, per Instacart and DoorDash sales data shared with Axios.
The big picture: Even the Easter Bunny is feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices.
- Cocoa is more expensive than copper with prices surpassing more than $9,000 a ton for the first time on Monday, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
- In all, consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on Easter candy this season.
🧠 Pro tip: Do your wallet a favor by waiting until next week, when stores mark down the Easter candy like crazy.
