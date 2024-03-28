Mar 28, 2024 - Holidays

Charted: Ohioans' favorite Easter candy

headshot
Top-selling Easter candies, 2023
Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohioans and most other states prefer Reese's chocolate for their Easter candy, per Instacart and DoorDash sales data shared with Axios.

The big picture: Even the Easter Bunny is feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices.

  • Cocoa is more expensive than copper with prices surpassing more than $9,000 a ton for the first time on Monday, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
  • In all, consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on Easter candy this season.

🧠 Pro tip: Do your wallet a favor by waiting until next week, when stores mark down the Easter candy like crazy.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more