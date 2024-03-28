Charted: Ohioans' favorite Easter candy

Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohioans and most other states prefer Reese's chocolate for their Easter candy, per Instacart and DoorDash sales data shared with Axios.

The big picture: Even the Easter Bunny is feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices.