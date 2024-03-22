50 mins ago - News

Ohio's tax coffers get a huge sports betting payout

Share of tax revenue from sports betting
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Cartogram: Jared Whalen/Axios

Ohio received 0.38% of its tax revenue from sports betting in the third quarter of 2023.

By the numbers: That places us eighth highest among 43 states with legal betting programs, which includes traditional sports books and pari-mutuel wagering on events like horse racing.

  • Ohioans bet nearly $7.7 billion in the program's first year, or $878 for every resident above the legal betting age of 21.
  • The state raked in $133 million in tax proceeds.

What's next: U.S. bettors are expected to wager over $2.7 billion on the 2024 men's and women's March Madness tournaments, the American Gaming Association estimates.

