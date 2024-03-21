Estimating Ohio's LGBTQ population

Data: UCLA Williams Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals An estimated 6.2% of adult Ohioans identify as LGBT, compared with 5.5% nationally. Context: The estimates come by way of the Williams Institute, a UCLA Law think tank.

They're based on combined 2020-2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Zoom in: Younger Ohio residents are more likely to self-identify as LGBT than older residents.

17.4% of Ohio adults ages 18-24 identify as LGBT, compared with 3.1% of those 50-64.

Reality check: These findings are based on self-reporting, and people in states with hostile attitudes toward queer and transgender communities may be less forthcoming about their identity.

What they're saying: "The world is changing around us, and we have to think about what that means to shift environments and policies so that everybody can live well and live safely," Williams Institute research director Kerith Conron tells Axios.