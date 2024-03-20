Share on email (opens in new window)

In another closely watched race down ballot, Columbus City Council member Shayla D. Favor won the Democratic primary for Franklin County prosecutor, according to unofficial results. Why it matters: If elected in November, Favor pledges to reform the local criminal justice system as the first woman and first Black prosecutor in county history.

State of play: The seat is open after incumbent Democrat Gary Tyack decided to retire after one term.

As of Tuesday night, Favor had earned 41% of the total vote, defeating Natalia S. Harris, the Delaware city attorney, and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the prosecutor's office.

What's next: She will face Republican defense attorney John Rutan in the fall.

Zoom in: Neither candidate has experience prosecuting felony criminal cases.

Favor, who represents central Columbus, previously worked as an assistant Columbus city attorney handling code violation and environmental cases.

She's pointed toward that role and her legislative work to combat gun violence and housing issues as relevant experience.

The other side: Rutan, who ran in the GOP primary unopposed, says his knowledge of the law and communication skills can overcome a lack of prosecutorial experience.

He calls for bail reform, investments in prison diversion programs and an emphasis on battling white collar crimes.

The big picture: Before Tyack, Republican Ron O'Brien held the seat for over two decades.