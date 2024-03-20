Mar 20, 2024 - Sports
Ohio State gears up for March Madness
The Buckeyes' quest for a national title begins Thursday with a favorable match-up in front of hometown fans.
State of play: OSU (25-5)'s women's team is a No. 2 seed in the March Madness bracket, making it one of the favorites for a deep tournament run.
- The team first takes on No. 15 Maine at noon tomorrow inside Value City Arena. Last-minute tickets are still available.
- ESPN gives the Buckeyes a 98% chance of victory.
Assuming they win, OSU then would host the winner of No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond on Sunday.
The big picture: It takes six consecutive wins to earn the national trophy.
- The Buckeyes are said to have around a 29% chance of reaching the Final Four in Cleveland.
Unfortunately, the men's team did not qualify for this year's March Madness tournament.
- Yes, but: It did make the secondary National Invitation Tournament bracket and is still alive after narrowly defeating Cornell on Tuesday.
- They next face Virginia Tech this weekend. Time and date TBD.
What we're watching: If we'll get any last entries to our newsletter bracket challenges for the men's and women's tournaments.
- Submit picks before the tourneys tip off … Sign-up details here.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.