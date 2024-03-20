Ohio State gears up for March Madness

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The OSU women's basketball team cut down the net after winning the regular season conference title. They hope to do so again with a national title. Photo: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buckeyes' quest for a national title begins Thursday with a favorable match-up in front of hometown fans. State of play: OSU (25-5)'s women's team is a No. 2 seed in the March Madness bracket, making it one of the favorites for a deep tournament run.

The team first takes on No. 15 Maine at noon tomorrow inside Value City Arena. Last-minute tickets are still available.

ESPN gives the Buckeyes a 98% chance of victory.

Assuming they win, OSU then would host the winner of No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond on Sunday.

The big picture: It takes six consecutive wins to earn the national trophy.

The Buckeyes are said to have around a 29% chance of reaching the Final Four in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, the men's team did not qualify for this year's March Madness tournament.

Yes, but: It did make the secondary National Invitation Tournament bracket and is still alive after narrowly defeating Cornell on Tuesday.

They next face Virginia Tech this weekend. Time and date TBD.

What we're watching: If we'll get any last entries to our newsletter bracket challenges for the men's and women's tournaments.