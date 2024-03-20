Mar 20, 2024 - Sports

Ohio State gears up for March Madness

headshot
Ohio State women's basketball player Jacy Sheldon cuts down a basketball net.

The OSU women's basketball team cut down the net after winning the regular season conference title. They hope to do so again with a national title. Photo: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buckeyes' quest for a national title begins Thursday with a favorable match-up in front of hometown fans.

State of play: OSU (25-5)'s women's team is a No. 2 seed in the March Madness bracket, making it one of the favorites for a deep tournament run.

Assuming they win, OSU then would host the winner of No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond on Sunday.

The big picture: It takes six consecutive wins to earn the national trophy.

  • The Buckeyes are said to have around a 29% chance of reaching the Final Four in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, the men's team did not qualify for this year's March Madness tournament.

  • Yes, but: It did make the secondary National Invitation Tournament bracket and is still alive after narrowly defeating Cornell on Tuesday.
  • They next face Virginia Tech this weekend. Time and date TBD.

What we're watching: If we'll get any last entries to our newsletter bracket challenges for the men's and women's tournaments.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more