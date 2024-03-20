The Ohio highway sniper was caught 20 years ago this week
Twenty years ago this week, the Ohio highway sniper was arrested in Las Vegas — ending a lengthy shooting spree that left one dead and the region paralyzed with fear.
Flashback: Charles McCoy spent months firing at moving cars from bridges overlooking some of the area's busiest highways, as well as at several homes and an elementary school.
- In total, two dozen shootings were reported across Central Ohio between May 2003 and February 2004, per news archives from the Dispatch, which won an award for its sniper coverage.
- Gail Knisely, 62, of Washington Court House, was shot and killed while riding in a car on I-270.
What they're saying: "Everywhere I went, friends, family, relatives would ask me: 'Should I change my route of travel? Should I change my behavior?' They were concerned that they might be next," said chief deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in a video retrospective.
- Minerd reflected on the massive collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate thousands of tips.
- It was tip No. 5,444 that led police to McCoy, a 28-year-old Grove City native who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
What happened: McCoy, who faced the death penalty, initially pleaded not guilty due to insanity.
- After the first trial ended in a hung jury, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.
- He was sentenced to 27 years in prison and is eligible for release in 2031.
