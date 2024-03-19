Mar 19, 2024 - Health

Most Ohioans are getting enough exercise

Share of population averaging at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week
Data: Brigham and Women's Hospital; Map: Axios Visuals

More than half of Ohio's population gets at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week.

The big picture: That's right on par with the national average, per new data from Apple and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Why it matters: The data shows that, while we compare well to the U.S. as a whole, too many adults aren't getting the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week.

  • But they could hit that number with five 30-minute brisk walks a week. So, yeah. It might be time for a walk break.




