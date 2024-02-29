Data: Columbus Downtown Development Corporation. Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals A massive "urban pathway" in downtown Columbus will better connect pedestrians and bicyclists to a host of local landmarks, city officials announced yesterday. Why it matters: The $100 million "Capital Line" project furthers a multitude of city goals, from boosting local tourism to enticing new residents and businesses to move downtown.

Officials also hope it will improve pedestrian safety, move away from car-focused travel and grow the tree canopy.

The big picture: Construction of the two-mile loop surrounding the Scioto Mile and Capitol Square will start in 2025 and be completed in stages over the coming years.

Typical of Columbus, the large project is a public-private partnership between the city, the private nonprofit Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and prominent developer Jeff Edwards.

Follow the money: Funding for the project will come from public, private and philanthropic resources.

It's unclear yet what the cost will be for taxpayers.

The Dispatch reports $10 million may come from the state legislature, using pandemic relief funds.

Between the lines: The Capital Line will be more than just a "glorified sidewalk," Edwards said at a project announcement at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

The route will feature dedicated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, new landscaping and public art throughout, with extra space available by thinning the roadway.

A stretch of Gay Street that would be redesigned as part of the project. Rendering: Courtesy of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation

Flashback: Edwards, the developer behind several ambitious downtown projects, previously told us a more vibrant Columbus needs to better link the downtown corridors and abandon its tradition of car-centric city planning.

What they're saying: This project carries out that vision as the "next step for downtown's comeback," Mayor Andrew Ginther said Wednesday.

"Downtown is everybody's neighborhood … whether you're on four wheels, or two wheels, or two feet."

The city is "putting our motorists on notice that the world does not revolve around them," he added.

The two said they took inspiration from other pathways in Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Indy-based editor Lindsey's thought bubble: Indy's Cultural Trail runs through what are now some of the city's most popular neighborhoods and has been hugely successful in attracting businesses and residents.