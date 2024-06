Girl Scout cookie season is here again and it's easier than ever to find your favorite Thin Mints and Samoas. Pro tip: Use this online cookie finder to locate where and when local troops set up sales booths, such as outside Walmart and Tractor Supply stores.

The intrigue: You can also snag cookies online, but we suggest buying in person.

That way you skip the hefty shipping fees and give kids some sales experience.

The cookie season runs through March 17.

What we're hearing: Fellow Axios reporters say cookie prices in their cities have risen to $6 or $7 per box but, thankfully, that's not the case here.