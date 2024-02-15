Share on email (opens in new window)

Buster Douglas shocked the boxing world by knocking out Mike Tyson. Photo: Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Oddsmakers said James "Buster" Douglas had virtually no chance of beating Mike Tyson.

But the Columbus native overcame those odds 34 years ago this week in one of heavyweight boxing's greatest upsets.

Flashback: Douglas was a youth boxing champ who also won a state basketball title with Linden-McKinley High School in 1977.

He rose up the boxing ranks until getting a chance to face Tyson for the world title in Tokyo.

Between the lines: The fight came during a difficult year for Douglas, who had separated from his wife and was grieving his mother's death.

The Ohio History Connection notes that Douglas was motivated during training by a song written for him by local musician Garth Nutter. (Give it a listen.)

What happened: On Feb. 11, 1990, he overcame 42-to-1 odds and defeated Tyson in the 10th round.

A week later, musician Warren Zevon played a tribute to Douglas while performing at Newport Music Hall.

What they're saying: Douglas returned to his hometown famous, but still humble.

"We're definitely average, everyday people," he told a reporter. "I'm my own secretary, public relations man, everything."

The intrigue: After retirement, Douglas turned his focus to coaching boxers at the Thompson Community Center gym.

For his heroics and community involvement, he was inducted into the Columbus Hall of Fame.

Ohio lawmakers designated Feb. 11, 2020 as "James Buster Douglas 42:1 Odds Day".