Throwback Thursday: Buster Douglas' big upset

Buster Douglas stands over Mike Tyson, who is falling to the boxing mat.

Buster Douglas shocked the boxing world by knocking out Mike Tyson. Photo: Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Oddsmakers said James "Buster" Douglas had virtually no chance of beating Mike Tyson.

  • But the Columbus native overcame those odds 34 years ago this week in one of heavyweight boxing's greatest upsets.

Flashback: Douglas was a youth boxing champ who also won a state basketball title with Linden-McKinley High School in 1977.

  • He rose up the boxing ranks until getting a chance to face Tyson for the world title in Tokyo.

Between the lines: The fight came during a difficult year for Douglas, who had separated from his wife and was grieving his mother's death.

  • The Ohio History Connection notes that Douglas was motivated during training by a song written for him by local musician Garth Nutter. (Give it a listen.)

What happened: On Feb. 11, 1990, he overcame 42-to-1 odds and defeated Tyson in the 10th round.

What they're saying: Douglas returned to his hometown famous, but still humble.

  • "We're definitely average, everyday people," he told a reporter. "I'm my own secretary, public relations man, everything."

The intrigue: After retirement, Douglas turned his focus to coaching boxers at the Thompson Community Center gym.

Buster Douglas stands on the ice between two hockey players for a ceremonial puck drop.
Buster Douglas was honored with a ceremonial puck drop at a Blue Jackets game in February 2020. Photo: Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)
