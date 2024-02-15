1 hour ago - News
Throwback Thursday: Buster Douglas' big upset
Oddsmakers said James "Buster" Douglas had virtually no chance of beating Mike Tyson.
- But the Columbus native overcame those odds 34 years ago this week in one of heavyweight boxing's greatest upsets.
Flashback: Douglas was a youth boxing champ who also won a state basketball title with Linden-McKinley High School in 1977.
- He rose up the boxing ranks until getting a chance to face Tyson for the world title in Tokyo.
Between the lines: The fight came during a difficult year for Douglas, who had separated from his wife and was grieving his mother's death.
- The Ohio History Connection notes that Douglas was motivated during training by a song written for him by local musician Garth Nutter. (Give it a listen.)
What happened: On Feb. 11, 1990, he overcame 42-to-1 odds and defeated Tyson in the 10th round.
- A week later, musician Warren Zevon played a tribute to Douglas while performing at Newport Music Hall.
What they're saying: Douglas returned to his hometown famous, but still humble.
- "We're definitely average, everyday people," he told a reporter. "I'm my own secretary, public relations man, everything."
The intrigue: After retirement, Douglas turned his focus to coaching boxers at the Thompson Community Center gym.
- For his heroics and community involvement, he was inducted into the Columbus Hall of Fame.
- Ohio lawmakers designated Feb. 11, 2020 as "James Buster Douglas 42:1 Odds Day".
