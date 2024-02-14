Feb 14, 2024 - Real Estate
German Village home with sizable lot for sale
Rare is the German Village home that really lets you stretch your legs, but a property with the neighborhood's second biggest lot is up for sale.
On the market: A four-bed, five-bath brick house overlooking Schiller Park at 117 E. Deshler Ave., listed for $2.2 million.
Details: The 3,720-square-foot Victorian-style home dates back to 1886 and features stained glass windows, a renovated kitchen, three fireplaces and luxurious living spaces.
- Amateur sommeliers will appreciate the wine cellar that holds up to 2,500 bottles.
The intrigue: The outside is perhaps the biggest surprise for a home within the historic — but cramped — neighborhood.
- The double lot includes copious patio space, a private garden and a two-car garage with an attached greenhouse.
Listing agents: Jeffery Ruff and Marilyn Vutech of Cutler Real Estate.
