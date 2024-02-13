Last minute Valentine's Day date ideas in Columbus
Just because you forgot to make a dinner reservation doesn't mean Valentine's Day must be a disappointment.
Be smart: Skip the crowded restaurants and impress your date with one of these ideas tomorrow evening — and make it look like you planned it.
Of note: Prices are per person.
Hearts and crafts:
🎨 Paint a pine tree on side-by-side canvases at Brush Crazy.
- 5:30-9pm. 1299 Bethel Road. $35.
- Bonus: BYOB!
💘 Create heart-themed art with Craft Your Night at BrewDog's Short North location.
- 6:30-8:30pm, 1175 N. High St. $40.
🔨 Complete a project from the Maker's Social DIY bar while sipping on screwdrivers.
- Reservations available 7:45-9pm. 461 W. Rich St. $36-60.
Out-of-the-box entertainment:
🎵 Take a sound bath at The Sanctuary. Includes desserts, mocktails, tarot readings and typewriter love poems.
- 6-9pm. 618 Neil Ave. $55.
📽️ Test your pop culture prowess during Ten Pin Alley's romantic comedy trivia night.
- 6:30-8pm. 5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard. Free!
🎤 Share laughs during a Valentine's Day comedy show at Ace of Cups.
- 8-10pm. 2619 N. High St. $15.
Drinks and desserts:
🍺 Enjoy four unlikely pairings of cookies and beer on a self-guided tasting tour at Taft's Brewporium.
- Reservations available 5-8pm. 440 W. Broad St. $20.
🍷 Raise a glass to love during a sommelier-guided wine tasting at Bristol Republic.
- 6-9pm. 1124 N. High St. $50, includes 10 samples.
🍰 Decorate a cake while drinking cocktails at Standard Hall.
- 7pm. 1100 N. High St. $45, includes one 6-inch cake and three drink tickets.
