Feb 13, 2024 - Things to Do

Last minute Valentine's Day date ideas in Columbus

Illustration of a box of chocolates in the shape of the Axios A.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Just because you forgot to make a dinner reservation doesn't mean Valentine's Day must be a disappointment.

Be smart: Skip the crowded restaurants and impress your date with one of these ideas tomorrow evening — and make it look like you planned it.

Of note: Prices are per person.

Hearts and crafts:

🎨 Paint a pine tree on side-by-side canvases at Brush Crazy.

  • 5:30-9pm. 1299 Bethel Road. $35.
  • Bonus: BYOB!

💘 Create heart-themed art with Craft Your Night at BrewDog's Short North location.

  • 6:30-8:30pm, 1175 N. High St. $40.

🔨 Complete a project from the Maker's Social DIY bar while sipping on screwdrivers.

  • Reservations available 7:45-9pm. 461 W. Rich St. $36-60.

Out-of-the-box entertainment:

🎵 Take a sound bath at The Sanctuary. Includes desserts, mocktails, tarot readings and typewriter love poems.

  • 6-9pm. 618 Neil Ave. $55.

📽️ Test your pop culture prowess during Ten Pin Alley's romantic comedy trivia night.

  • 6:30-8pm. 5499 Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard. Free!

🎤 Share laughs during a Valentine's Day comedy show at Ace of Cups.

  • 8-10pm. 2619 N. High St. $15.

Drinks and desserts:

🍺 Enjoy four unlikely pairings of cookies and beer on a self-guided tasting tour at Taft's Brewporium.

  • Reservations available 5-8pm. 440 W. Broad St. $20.

🍷 Raise a glass to love during a sommelier-guided wine tasting at Bristol Republic.

  • 6-9pm. 1124 N. High St. $50, includes 10 samples.

🍰 Decorate a cake while drinking cocktails at Standard Hall.

  • 7pm. 1100 N. High St. $45, includes one 6-inch cake and three drink tickets.
