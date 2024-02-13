Share on email (opens in new window)

Species X uses AI and machine learning to make some of its beers. Photos: Tyler Buchanan

Columbus' newest brewery has a futuristic way of crafting its beer menu — and even has its sights set on outer space.

Why it matters: Species X Brewery is the latest local business to experiment with artificial intelligence, developing drink recipes that founder Beau Warren admits he could have never come up with.

State of play: The brewery touts itself as "part taproom, part research hub" that is "exploring uncharted territory to craft visionary beers."

The menu features two beer series, Carbon and Silicon, representing the duality of humans and computers.

Warren created the Carbon beers himself, while making the Silicon series "to spec" from the work of AI models.

Yes, but: AI still requires a human touch and "tight guardrails" to keep the drinks palatable, Warren notes.

Although AI tries to predict what humans will like, Warren holds veto power if it generates anything too unusual or beyond the brewery's physical limits.

Zoom in: Model "Chr15 P" is designed to focus only on lagers, while "Darw1n" mixes algorithms to make fruited sours.

Then there's "Behemoth," which operates without these guardrails and is not limited to any specific type of beer.

Behemoth's latest work: A Baltic porter with 10% ABV and hints of lactose, marshmallows, vanilla, chocolate, coffee and three different types of fruit.

What they're saying: "I would never even have thought of making a beer like that. It's absurd," Warren said during a recent launch party tour.

"But when I sat down and looked at the numbers ... it just all made sense. I was like, 'You know what? This is crazy, but let's do it.'"

What's next: Warren is not content with beer experimentation in Columbus, or even on planet Earth.

He created the Lunar Base blonde ale with genetically engineered yeast that he hopes to eventually brew in outer space.

Tyler's take: I liked the Lunar Base but hope I don't have to someday leave the atmosphere to get it.

Want to go? 408 N. 6th St. Open Wednesday-Sunday, hours vary.