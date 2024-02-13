Species X brews beer with AI-generated recipes
Columbus' newest brewery has a futuristic way of crafting its beer menu — and even has its sights set on outer space.
Why it matters: Species X Brewery is the latest local business to experiment with artificial intelligence, developing drink recipes that founder Beau Warren admits he could have never come up with.
State of play: The brewery touts itself as "part taproom, part research hub" that is "exploring uncharted territory to craft visionary beers."
- The menu features two beer series, Carbon and Silicon, representing the duality of humans and computers.
- Warren created the Carbon beers himself, while making the Silicon series "to spec" from the work of AI models.
Yes, but: AI still requires a human touch and "tight guardrails" to keep the drinks palatable, Warren notes.
- Although AI tries to predict what humans will like, Warren holds veto power if it generates anything too unusual or beyond the brewery's physical limits.
Zoom in: Model "Chr15 P" is designed to focus only on lagers, while "Darw1n" mixes algorithms to make fruited sours.
- Then there's "Behemoth," which operates without these guardrails and is not limited to any specific type of beer.
- Behemoth's latest work: A Baltic porter with 10% ABV and hints of lactose, marshmallows, vanilla, chocolate, coffee and three different types of fruit.
What they're saying: "I would never even have thought of making a beer like that. It's absurd," Warren said during a recent launch party tour.
- "But when I sat down and looked at the numbers ... it just all made sense. I was like, 'You know what? This is crazy, but let's do it.'"
What's next: Warren is not content with beer experimentation in Columbus, or even on planet Earth.
- He created the Lunar Base blonde ale with genetically engineered yeast that he hopes to eventually brew in outer space.
Tyler's take: I liked the Lunar Base but hope I don't have to someday leave the atmosphere to get it.
Want to go? 408 N. 6th St. Open Wednesday-Sunday, hours vary.
