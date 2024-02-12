An authentic taste of Mardi Gras on the South Side
👋 Alissa here. I've never visited New Orleans, but after trying a South Side staple for Creole cuisine, I'm thinking I should just for the food.
Dining the news: With Mardi Gras just around the corner, I headed to Way Down Yonder, opened by a NOLA native in 2017.
What I ate: A heaping plate of crawfish étouffée with two fluffy rolls ($20) and a side of creamy mac and cheese ($8).
- Served over rice, étouffée is a creamy stew with a kick, containing peeled crawfish tails (think shrimp or lobster-like flavor), onions, bell peppers, celery and green onions.
- My husband ordered a po'boy ($20) filled with enough perch for two sandwiches and a side of sweet potato casserole ($8) that rivaled his Nana's recipe — very high praise.
Pro tip: The fruit-topped Who Dat Punch is a must ($4, includes refills).
Quick take: The flavor alone blew us away, but the staff's hospitality and the vibrant decor made the dinner even more memorable.
If you go: Noon-8pm Sunday. Noon-9pm Wednesday-Saturday. 3847 S. High St. Drive-thru available.
😋 What's next: I'm now planning a visit to Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee, an extension of the restaurant on East Main Street that serves breakfast and beignets.
A list of other Black-owned restaurants and businesses from Experience Columbus, in honor of Black History Month.
