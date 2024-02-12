An authentic taste of Mardi Gras on the South Side

Share on email (opens in new window)

A mannequin and tables named after New Orleans streets and neighborhoods are among the decor that greet you inside this Mardis Gras-inspired restaurant. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. I've never visited New Orleans, but after trying a South Side staple for Creole cuisine, I'm thinking I should just for the food.

Dining the news: With Mardi Gras just around the corner, I headed to Way Down Yonder, opened by a NOLA native in 2017.

What I ate: A heaping plate of crawfish étouffée with two fluffy rolls ($20) and a side of creamy mac and cheese ($8).

Served over rice, étouffée is a creamy stew with a kick, containing peeled crawfish tails (think shrimp or lobster-like flavor), onions, bell peppers, celery and green onions.

My husband ordered a po'boy ($20) filled with enough perch for two sandwiches and a side of sweet potato casserole ($8) that rivaled his Nana's recipe — very high praise.

Pro tip: The fruit-topped Who Dat Punch is a must ($4, includes refills).

Portions, flavor and theming are all plentiful at Way Down Yonder. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Neese

Quick take: The flavor alone blew us away, but the staff's hospitality and the vibrant decor made the dinner even more memorable.

If you go: Noon-8pm Sunday. Noon-9pm Wednesday-Saturday. 3847 S. High St. Drive-thru available.

😋 What's next: I'm now planning a visit to Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee, an extension of the restaurant on East Main Street that serves breakfast and beignets.

