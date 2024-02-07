1 hour ago - News
What to know about Ohio's new tax filing website
Tax season is here, and Ohioans have a new system they can use to file.
The latest: The Ohio Department of Taxation has replaced the aging platform with a new website — but you'll need to be patient when using it the first time.
How it works: Before you can access the system, you must create a new username and go through several steps to verify your identity.
- That includes sending multiple verification codes to your phone and email address, entering your driver's license number, completing a captcha question and providing a random line from your 2022 tax return.
- If you can't complete the steps, you'll have to verify your identity with an old-fashioned mailed letter.
My thought bubble: The tedious process added an unexpected 15-20 minutes to my filing time this week, but I got through it OK.
- Some folks on Reddit, however, haven't been so lucky.
Yes, but: Filing for free directly on the state website still beats paying somebody to do it, right?
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.