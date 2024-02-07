What to know about Ohio's new tax filing website

Tax season is here, and Ohioans have a new system they can use to file.

The latest: The Ohio Department of Taxation has replaced the aging platform with a new website — but you'll need to be patient when using it the first time.

How it works: Before you can access the system, you must create a new username and go through several steps to verify your identity.

That includes sending multiple verification codes to your phone and email address, entering your driver's license number, completing a captcha question and providing a random line from your 2022 tax return.

If you can't complete the steps, you'll have to verify your identity with an old-fashioned mailed letter.

My thought bubble: The tedious process added an unexpected 15-20 minutes to my filing time this week, but I got through it OK.

Some folks on Reddit, however, haven't been so lucky.

Yes, but: Filing for free directly on the state website still beats paying somebody to do it, right?