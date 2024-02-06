2 hours ago - Sports

Ask Axios: How can I follow the Columbus Fury?

headshot
Illustration of a cardinal sitting on a branch with a word balloon with a question mark in it coming out of its mouth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Reader Nancy asks: Will the Columbus Fury volleyball games be televised?

Columbus' newest pro sports team will indeed have some televised games.

State of play: The Fury are one of seven teams in the nascent Pro Volleyball Federation.

  • Columbus lost its first match on the road in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 25, and has another scheduled in Orlando on Feb. 16.
  • The team's Nationwide Arena debut will be Feb. 21 against the Omaha Supernovas. Tickets start at $29.

Yes, but: If you can't make it to the Arena District, you can still follow the furious action.

Zoom in: Some matches are broadcast on the Stadium network's website and its numerous streaming partners: Roku Channel, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, DistroTV, SportsTribal, Freevee and PLEX.

Be smart: Follow the team schedule for where to find each match through March 3.

  • The league will soon publicize broadcasting details on later matches, Fury spokesperson Cassie Kelley tells us.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more