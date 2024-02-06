Share on email (opens in new window)

Reader Nancy asks: Will the Columbus Fury volleyball games be televised?

Columbus' newest pro sports team will indeed have some televised games.

State of play: The Fury are one of seven teams in the nascent Pro Volleyball Federation.

Columbus lost its first match on the road in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 25, and has another scheduled in Orlando on Feb. 16.

The team's Nationwide Arena debut will be Feb. 21 against the Omaha Supernovas. Tickets start at $29.

Yes, but: If you can't make it to the Arena District, you can still follow the furious action.

Zoom in: Some matches are broadcast on the Stadium network's website and its numerous streaming partners: Roku Channel, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, DistroTV, SportsTribal, Freevee and PLEX.

Other matches are broadcast on the Bally Live app.

The league also streams live matches on its YouTube channel.

Be smart: Follow the team schedule for where to find each match through March 3.