Buckeye Chuck is back

A groundhog sits on a rock.

Buckeye Chuck in all his glory. Photo: Courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Ohio's favorite weather-predicting groundhog is a Clevelander now.

What's happening: A rescued rodent who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History was recently dubbed the new "Buckeye Chuck."

  • He'll make his first prognostication Friday morning with radio station WMRN-AM in Marion, reviving a decades-old tradition.

Flashback: Last Groundhog Day, the station subbed a stuffed groundhog for the real thing at the last minute due to a PETA controversy.

Catch up quick: The new Chuck's actual name is Murray, named after "Groundhog Day" actor Bill Murray.

  • He doesn't have the skills needed to survive in the wild because a family found him as an injured orphan and raised him.
  • An animal rehabilitator brought Murray to the museum last summer. When he isn't predicting the weather, he participates in educational programs.
