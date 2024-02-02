26 mins ago - News
Buckeye Chuck is back
Ohio's favorite weather-predicting groundhog is a Clevelander now.
What's happening: A rescued rodent who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History was recently dubbed the new "Buckeye Chuck."
- He'll make his first prognostication Friday morning with radio station WMRN-AM in Marion, reviving a decades-old tradition.
Flashback: Last Groundhog Day, the station subbed a stuffed groundhog for the real thing at the last minute due to a PETA controversy.
Catch up quick: The new Chuck's actual name is Murray, named after "Groundhog Day" actor Bill Murray.
- He doesn't have the skills needed to survive in the wild because a family found him as an injured orphan and raised him.
- An animal rehabilitator brought Murray to the museum last summer. When he isn't predicting the weather, he participates in educational programs.
