Buckeye Chuck in all his glory. Photo: Courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Ohio's favorite weather-predicting groundhog is a Clevelander now.

What's happening: A rescued rodent who lives at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History was recently dubbed the new "Buckeye Chuck."

He'll make his first prognostication Friday morning with radio station WMRN-AM in Marion, reviving a decades-old tradition.

Flashback: Last Groundhog Day, the station subbed a stuffed groundhog for the real thing at the last minute due to a PETA controversy.

Catch up quick: The new Chuck's actual name is Murray, named after "Groundhog Day" actor Bill Murray.