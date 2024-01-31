1 hour ago - News
Former SWAT deputy's murder trial underway
A murder trial is underway for Jason Meade, a retired Franklin County SWAT deputy charged in the 2020 shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man.
The latest: Jury selection concluded Tuesday and took longer than expected.
- Potential jurors were given a 99-question survey — approximately three times what's typical — regarding their opinions on law enforcement and social justice, per WCMH-TV.
Catch up quick: Meade, 45, pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.
- His trial was originally set for March 2022 but has been delayed several times.
- Goodson was shot six times in the doorway of his grandmother's home, in his back and buttocks, per an autopsy report.
Zoom in: There are no known witnesses to the shooting and Meade wasn't wearing a body camera.
- Meade's attorneys allege Goodson waved a gun at him from inside a vehicle, didn't heed directions, and then pointed it at him again while walking toward the Northland-area home.
- Goodson's family says he was carrying Subway sandwiches into the house, not a gun, and couldn't hear Meade because he was wearing earbuds.
What's next: The trial is expected to last two weeks, with opening statements starting Wednesday.
