Today is CD92.9 FM's last day on the air

Wednesday is your last chance to listen to local radio station CD92.9 FM, which exits the airwaves at midnight after failing to negotiate a new agreement for its broadcast license.

Why it matters: CD92.9 bills itself as "one of Ohio's last independently operated radio stations" and has been part of Central Ohio's entertainment scene for over 30 years with programming it describes as "theater for the mind."

The latest: Readers sent us fond memories of winning concert tickets, listening to longtime DJ Andyman and being exposed to new artists, both on air and in person at station events.

The station hosted a sold-out Farewell Fest concert Saturday in its live music venue, the Big Room Bar.

Catch up quick: Longtime Columbusites likely remember the alternative station's prior iterations — CD101 from 1990-2010, and CD102.5 from 2010-2020.

All have operated under the call letters WWCD.

In 2020, the station briefly shut down, but was able to switch signals and revive under a new three-year deal with the holders of its Federal Communications Commission license, Delmar Media and ICS Communications.

What they're saying: Throughout this month, representatives of WWCD, Delmar and ICS have released statements and talked to reporters about their failed negotiations, which involved costs and late fees, and disagreements about the future of the 92.9 FM signal.

Randy Malloy, the station's operator, did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.

The intrigue: Delmar and ICS initially floated plans to continue broadcasting on 92.9 FM with "a new and refreshing version" of WWCD starting Thursday.

Malloy responded with a cease and desist letter to clarify that Delmar and ICS "cannot represent themselves as a continuation of WWCD's programming," per a statement.

What we're watching: The FCC has approved paperwork to change 92.9's call letters to WXGT on Thursday, WCMH-TV reports.

The letters were once associated with 92X, a dormant brand for top 40 hits and rock.

Mark Litton, with ICS, tells Axios an update is coming this afternoon regarding the signal's future.

Meanwhile, as of last week, Malloy said WWCD "is planning to remain a part of the central Ohio community."

"Whether that's on the air, online, or a combination of the two remains to be seen, and we're working around the clock to find a solution."

Readers share CD memories

Brian H.: I've been listening to 92.9 for my whole adult life; the thing I'll miss most is hearing all the amazing local music they play and promote. I can't count how many songs and artists they've introduced to me over the years that I would never have heard otherwise.

As CD92.9 goes off the air I feel like we're losing the soundtrack to our city.

Mary C.: My daughter started playing in a band in 2021. Their first "gig" was at the Big Room. It is such a great venue for musicians. I have been there several times since and always enjoyed seeing shows there. R.I.P. CD92.9. 🙁

Robert B.: My oldest memory is of CD101 actually. We were struggling financially and could not afford tickets to see Live at Polaris. Then I was on the couch one Friday evening listening to the radio and won tickets! It was like manna from heaven!

Bethany M.: I still call it CD101! This station came along for me at a time when I had not been exposed to Alt Rock — but was ready for it! How I loved listening to Brian Phillips and his bizarre news stories! And the MUSIC! It was perfect for my college and early professional years. And it is still perfect for my mid-life, mid-career self. What a station!

Kevin B.: Among my favorite CD101 memories is listening to the "Andymanathon" fundraisers back in the day, before the tragic passing of Andy.

Another favorite memory is attending Mardi Gras in New Orleans years ago with a group of my buddies, including Randy Malloy (Baby Jesus), owner of CD101. Great times, great memories. Thanks Randy!

Michael B.: My memory of CD 92.9 is that it will always be "CD101." Long [live] CD101! — maybe as an online station à la Radio Paradise?

Stephen B.: I remember saying hi to Andyman after a Kings of Leon/Jive Turkeys show at Skully's. Golden age of CD101.

Amanda S.: CD101 was an integral part of my high school and college life. I've never felt cooler than when I was a guest DJ on CD101. I got to hang out with Leslie James and imply that, of course, my music choices were superior to most.

My guest DJ t-shirt is nearly in tatters (I haven't worn it in years to ensure its integrity) and people used to stop me all the time and ask me about my experience. I wish I had a pic of that day! I do, however, have my entire set.

Christa J.: I can't let the opportunity pass to share how much I'll miss WWCD 92.9. 🙁