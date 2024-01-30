Why Ohio's union membership declined in 2023

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ratio of Ohio workers who are members of a union declined in 2023, but still remains above the national rate.

Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say unions throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

By the numbers: 12.5% of Ohio workers were in a union last year, down slightly from 12.8% in 2022.

The total number of unionized workers remained unchanged (at around 641,000), but the workforce grew by a few hundred thousand Ohioans in that time.

An additional 50,000 workers are not union members, but their jobs are covered by a labor association contract.

The big picture: The share of American workers in a union hit a new low in 2023, to just one in 10 — down significantly from 20.1% in 1983, the first year of data reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A far greater percentage of public workers (32.5%) are in a union compared to private-sector workers (6%).

Union members earned a median income of $1,263 per week compared to $1,090 for non-union workers.

Between the lines: Ohio's shifting jobs landscape has contributed to the decline in union workers.

The state lost nearly 340,000 manufacturing jobs — which tend to be heavily unionized — between 2000-2022, per federal data compiled by the left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio.

Ohio lost tens of thousands more jobs in the utilities, construction and government sectors, which also historically have had significant levels of union membership.

Yes, but: The state gained approximately 200,000 jobs in education and health services during that period, both of which have seen new unionization campaigns of late.