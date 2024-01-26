The weirdest laws proposed at the Ohio Statehouse
Ohio lawmakers regularly debate matters of great importance — or, at least, they're supposed to.
The intrigue: Each two-year term also features a host of obscure and silly proposals.
- These legislative pet projects usually go overlooked, but sometimes can beat the odds to become law.
Some unusual items the 135th General Assembly has cooked up:
🇺🇸 No foreign-made flags: HB 87 would prohibit government entities from purchasing any U.S. or Ohio flag made outside of America.
❌ Watch that drone: HB 77 would prohibit you from photographing a prison, military base or other "critical facility" via drone in furtherance of a separate crime.
- Accidental or non-criminal footage is still acceptable.
⛵ Watching water skiers: HB 284 would allow boat operators towing water skiers to observe them via rearview mirror, instead of needing a second observer on board, as current law requires.
🛩 Up, up and away: SB 42 would adopt the 1905 Wright Flyer III as the official state airplane.
🐟 Cast in stone: HJR 5 would establish a state constitutional right to hunt and fish.
🏍️ It's about time: HB 176 would make motorcyclists eligible for a custom Ohio Carpenters license plate.
📆 Specially designated days: Lawmakers want to create Devo Day (April 18), Rutherford B. Hayes Day (Oct. 4), Roy Rogers Day (Nov. 5), A Christmas Story Family Day (Nov. 18) and Umpire Recognition Month (May).
