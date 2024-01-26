The weirdest laws proposed at the Ohio Statehouse

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio lawmakers regularly debate matters of great importance — or, at least, they're supposed to.

The intrigue: Each two-year term also features a host of obscure and silly proposals.

These legislative pet projects usually go overlooked, but sometimes can beat the odds to become law.

Some unusual items the 135th General Assembly has cooked up:

🇺🇸 No foreign-made flags: HB 87 would prohibit government entities from purchasing any U.S. or Ohio flag made outside of America.

❌ Watch that drone: HB 77 would prohibit you from photographing a prison, military base or other "critical facility" via drone in furtherance of a separate crime.

Accidental or non-criminal footage is still acceptable.

⛵ Watching water skiers: HB 284 would allow boat operators towing water skiers to observe them via rearview mirror, instead of needing a second observer on board, as current law requires.

🛩 Up, up and away: SB 42 would adopt the 1905 Wright Flyer III as the official state airplane.

🐟 Cast in stone: HJR 5 would establish a state constitutional right to hunt and fish.

🏍️ It's about time: HB 176 would make motorcyclists eligible for a custom Ohio Carpenters license plate.

📆 Specially designated days: Lawmakers want to create Devo Day (April 18), Rutherford B. Hayes Day (Oct. 4), Roy Rogers Day (Nov. 5), A Christmas Story Family Day (Nov. 18) and Umpire Recognition Month (May).