Jasmine Robertson and Cooper Cornwell, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, placed first in novice pattern dance Tuesday at Nationwide Arena. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Figure Skating

Goal horns and cannon blasts are gone from Nationwide Arena this week, replaced by the understated applause of spectators watching the nation's top figure skaters.

Why it matters: The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are in town, boosting business in the Arena District with out-of-state visitors and giving audiences a chance to see potential Olympians.

This is the first time Columbus has hosted the competition, which features nearly 200 skaters.

How it works: Individually ticketed events ($25-77.50) are scheduled through Sunday and a few weekend finals packages ($163-284) are still available.

A Skating Spectacular show caps the festivities at 7:30pm Sunday ($30-56.50).

During Winter Olympics years, the championships are the final qualifying event prior to nominating Team USA members.

Be smart: The Greater Columbus Sports Commission has compiled a helpful guide, including a schedule of events.

Of note: Two Olympic legends will sign autographs on the concourse — Nancy Kerrigan (5:30-6:30pm Friday) and Gracie Gold (1:15-2:15pm Sunday).

There is also a photo booth, sign-making and face-painting for kids.

Practices today and tomorrow at the Ice Haus are free to attend.

Plus: Watch live on NBC or Peacock. This schedule include names of top athletes to watch.

💭 My thought bubble: I attended some junior-level contests Tuesday, hopeful I might spot the nation's next Michelle Kwan or Brian Boitano.

Disclaimer: I'm hardly this event's target audience.

I proudly share an alma mater with Scott Hamilton — Go Falcons! — and I've watched "Blades of Glory," but embarrassingly, that's where my knowledge of the sport ends.

Yes, but: I was entertained, even if I didn't understand the technicalities.

With tickets to even the most popular events starting at $25-30, it isn't a huge investment to check it out.

The bottom line: Any competition that puts a national focus on our city and its sports scene is surely a good thing.