Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On this date 70 years ago, Ohio lifted its ban on an Italian horror film deemed "immoral" and "filled with brutal crime."

Why it matters: This effectively ended Ohio's unconstitutional censorship of films and newsreels that existed throughout the early-20th century.

Flashback: The "Division of Film Censorship" dated back to the 1910s and operated under the state's education department.

Two officials reviewed all films before they could be shown to the public and approved only those of "a moral, educational or amusing and harmless character."

A cartoon parodying New Deal politics was censored in 1936 for disrespecting the president, as was a 1949 film dramatizing the dangers of smoking marijuana.

The big picture: By 1954, when the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case challenging the law, Ohio was one of just six states still censoring movies.

The intrigue: Officials may have been motivated by more than just obscenity, as the state charged movie studios a fee for each film reel reviewed.

Ohio raked in $40 million over the years, which funded public education and other state programs.

Eventually, a string of court rulings rendered the law unenforceable.