Ohio's past embrace of film censorship
On this date 70 years ago, Ohio lifted its ban on an Italian horror film deemed "immoral" and "filled with brutal crime."
Why it matters: This effectively ended Ohio's unconstitutional censorship of films and newsreels that existed throughout the early-20th century.
Flashback: The "Division of Film Censorship" dated back to the 1910s and operated under the state's education department.
- Two officials reviewed all films before they could be shown to the public and approved only those of "a moral, educational or amusing and harmless character."
- A cartoon parodying New Deal politics was censored in 1936 for disrespecting the president, as was a 1949 film dramatizing the dangers of smoking marijuana.
The big picture: By 1954, when the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case challenging the law, Ohio was one of just six states still censoring movies.
The intrigue: Officials may have been motivated by more than just obscenity, as the state charged movie studios a fee for each film reel reviewed.
- Ohio raked in $40 million over the years, which funded public education and other state programs.
Eventually, a string of court rulings rendered the law unenforceable.
- Lawmakers tried to reinstate censorship rules over the years, but failed as public support waned.
- Movie studios got their revenge — In 1972, Ohio repaid them hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees collected decades prior.
