15 mins ago - History

Ohio's past embrace of film censorship

headshot
Illustration of a gavel resting on a film reel.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

On this date 70 years ago, Ohio lifted its ban on an Italian horror film deemed "immoral" and "filled with brutal crime."

Why it matters: This effectively ended Ohio's unconstitutional censorship of films and newsreels that existed throughout the early-20th century.

Flashback: The "Division of Film Censorship" dated back to the 1910s and operated under the state's education department.

  • Two officials reviewed all films before they could be shown to the public and approved only those of "a moral, educational or amusing and harmless character."
  • A cartoon parodying New Deal politics was censored in 1936 for disrespecting the president, as was a 1949 film dramatizing the dangers of smoking marijuana.

The big picture: By 1954, when the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case challenging the law, Ohio was one of just six states still censoring movies.

The intrigue: Officials may have been motivated by more than just obscenity, as the state charged movie studios a fee for each film reel reviewed.

  • Ohio raked in $40 million over the years, which funded public education and other state programs.

Eventually, a string of court rulings rendered the law unenforceable.

  • Lawmakers tried to reinstate censorship rules over the years, but failed as public support waned.
  • Movie studios got their revenge In 1972, Ohio repaid them hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees collected decades prior.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more