Gender dysphoria diagnoses rise in Ohio
Gender dysphoria diagnoses in Ohio jumped by 75% between 2018 and 2022, according to a new Definitive Healthcare analysis.
Why it matters: The nearly nationwide increase in recent years suggests growing demand for gender-affirming care, even amid efforts in Ohio and many other states to restrict access.
The big picture: Diagnoses rose in nearly every state in that time frame, falling only in South Dakota, which last year moved to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.
Be smart: Gender dysphoria is a form of psychological distress felt by people who believe their assigned sex fails to match their gender identity.
- Not all transgender people experience or are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
- But such a diagnosis is often a first step when seeking gender-related mental health care or gender-affirming care, in order to access treatment and activate insurance coverage.
What's happening: It appears that young Americans are increasingly open to seeking this care.
- The share of gender dysphoria diagnoses among patients under 18 increased from 17.5% to 20.4% between 2018-2022, perhaps a reflection of trans identities and gender identity ideas becoming "more accepted by society," per the report.
