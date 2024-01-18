1 hour ago - News

Local photographer's viral search has a happy ending

headshot
Photographer Ryan J. Childress stands next to a man he photographed as he holds the picture of himself

Local photographer Ryan J. Childress, right, poses with the subject of a parade photo that recently went viral on Facebook. Photo: Courtesy of RJ Childress Photography

"The post had become a movement that people could get behind. The story that none of us knew we needed. A search for a cute little man saluting his flag, so he could be presented a gift of gratitude for his simple gesture."
— Columbus-area photographer Ryan J. Childress, to 614 Magazine, about an expansive search for a man pictured in his Christmas parade photo on Facebook.

The intrigue: After about 20,000 shares and 1.5 million views, the pair met over coffee, so Childress could give him a copy of the patriotic image.

What's next: He's now selling prints of it, and says he has donated $1,000 from the sales to local nonprofit Honor Flight Columbus, which takes senior veterans to visit national memorials in Washington, D.C.

