Ohio State University's dance team celebrates winning this year's jazz national championship in Orlando, Florida. Photos: Courtesy of OSU Athletics

Ohio State's dance team continued an impressive championship streak over the long weekend, bringing home another national title in jazz.

The intrigue: The team has won at least one title in five of the last six years — including three in 2022, per a university press release.

This year, the Buckeyes bested a University of Minnesota performance that's going viral on social media.

Go deeper: Watch the dance team's winning performance, to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Plus: OSU's spirit team won its first national championship since 1993 in a dominating fashion.