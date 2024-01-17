2 hours ago - Sports
Buckeyes dance and spirit teams win national titles
Ohio State's dance team continued an impressive championship streak over the long weekend, bringing home another national title in jazz.
The intrigue: The team has won at least one title in five of the last six years — including three in 2022, per a university press release.
- This year, the Buckeyes bested a University of Minnesota performance that's going viral on social media.
Go deeper: Watch the dance team's winning performance, to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."
Plus: OSU's spirit team won its first national championship since 1993 in a dominating fashion.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.