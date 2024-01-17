2 hours ago - Sports

Buckeyes dance and spirit teams win national titles

headshot
Ohio State's dance team stands with a "national champions" banner as gold ribbons fall

Ohio State University's dance team celebrates winning this year's jazz national championship in Orlando, Florida. Photos: Courtesy of OSU Athletics

Ohio State's dance team continued an impressive championship streak over the long weekend, bringing home another national title in jazz.

The intrigue: The team has won at least one title in five of the last six years — including three in 2022, per a university press release.

  • This year, the Buckeyes bested a University of Minnesota performance that's going viral on social media.

Go deeper: Watch the dance team's winning performance, to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Plus: OSU's spirit team won its first national championship since 1993 in a dominating fashion.

Ohio State cheerleaders raise their hands and cheer
Members of Ohio State's spirit team — comprised of cheer, dance and Brutus — celebrate its first championship in over 30 years.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more