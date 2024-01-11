Where to celebrate MLK Day in Central Ohio
Mark your calendar for these free local events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday:
🎓 Celebrate "Courage in Community" at Capital University, with speakers, workshops and kid-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day.
- 8am-3:30pm. Register here.
🧑🏫 Learn about King's legacy during an Ohio History Center open house, in partnership with the King Arts Complex.
- 11am-4pm. Registration recommended.
- Plus: Kids can complete art and volunteer projects with Seeds of Caring, including making snack bags for people experiencing homelessness.
✊ March — or drive — along Cleveland Avenue with We Are Linden.
- Noon-2pm. Meet at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St.
🏒 Tour United By Hockey, a mobile museum celebrating diversity, before catching the Blue Jackets' matinee game against Vancouver.
- 11am-5pm, outside Nationwide Arena.
🎶 Join city leaders for a program at Lincoln Theatre, featuring a speech by U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and a performance by gospel musician Isaac Carree.
- 4pm march on nearby streets, followed by a 4:45pm program. Registration recommended.
Meanwhile, two local colleges will host events later this month:
🏈 Hear from former NFL player Shawn Harper at Otterbein University, with a reception and campus service event to follow.
- 3-7pm Wednesday.
👏 Keep the celebration going with a week of events at Columbus State Community College.
- Jan. 22-26.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.