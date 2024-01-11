1 hour ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate MLK Day in Central Ohio

Photo illustration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before a crowd of 25,000 in Selma, and leading marchers as they begin the march from Selma to Montgomery

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

Mark your calendar for these free local events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday:

🎓 Celebrate "Courage in Community" at Capital University, with speakers, workshops and kid-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day.

🧑‍🏫 Learn about King's legacy during an Ohio History Center open house, in partnership with the King Arts Complex.

✊ March — or drive — along Cleveland Avenue with We Are Linden.

  • Noon-2pm. Meet at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St.

🏒 Tour United By Hockey, a mobile museum celebrating diversity, before catching the Blue Jackets' matinee game against Vancouver.

  • 11am-5pm, outside Nationwide Arena.

🎶 Join city leaders for a program at Lincoln Theatre, featuring a speech by U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and a performance by gospel musician Isaac Carree.

Meanwhile, two local colleges will host events later this month:

🏈 Hear from former NFL player Shawn Harper at Otterbein University, with a reception and campus service event to follow.

  • 3-7pm Wednesday.

👏 Keep the celebration going with a week of events at Columbus State Community College.

  • Jan. 22-26.
