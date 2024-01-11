Where to celebrate MLK Day in Central Ohio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mark your calendar for these free local events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday:

🎓 Celebrate "Courage in Community" at Capital University, with speakers, workshops and kid-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day.

🧑‍🏫 Learn about King's legacy during an Ohio History Center open house, in partnership with the King Arts Complex.

11am-4pm. Registration recommended.

Plus: Kids can complete art and volunteer projects with Seeds of Caring, including making snack bags for people experiencing homelessness.

✊ March — or drive — along Cleveland Avenue with We Are Linden.

Noon-2pm. Meet at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St.

🏒 Tour United By Hockey, a mobile museum celebrating diversity, before catching the Blue Jackets' matinee game against Vancouver.

11am-5pm, outside Nationwide Arena.

🎶 Join city leaders for a program at Lincoln Theatre, featuring a speech by U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and a performance by gospel musician Isaac Carree.

4pm march on nearby streets, followed by a 4:45pm program. Registration recommended.

Meanwhile, two local colleges will host events later this month:

🏈 Hear from former NFL player Shawn Harper at Otterbein University, with a reception and campus service event to follow.

3-7pm Wednesday.

👏 Keep the celebration going with a week of events at Columbus State Community College.