Ohio's rejected license plates from 2023

The most mature drivers kept the Ohio BMV's quality control folks busy for another year.

Driving the news: We've once again received the list of custom license plates rejected in 2023 for being too vulgar or suggestive.

At 833 total rejects, it's another banger of a list, but is NSFW in some spots and objectively offensive in others.

See it here.

The intrigue: The BMV doesn't always get it right.

Three plates were issued to drivers before later being recalled, two of which were ethnic slurs, the list shows.

Zoom in: There's only so much you can say in eight or so characters, but some drivers tried to be clever by roping in a specialty logo plate.

Officials nixed "WUSSIE" on a Stop Bullying plate, as well as other insensitive messages aligned with football, police and breast cancer plates.

Quick take: Luckily, there are plenty of submissions that are more funny than offensive.

Our favorites: