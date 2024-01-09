Jan 9, 2024 - News
Ohio's rejected license plates from 2023
The most mature drivers kept the Ohio BMV's quality control folks busy for another year.
Driving the news: We've once again received the list of custom license plates rejected in 2023 for being too vulgar or suggestive.
- At 833 total rejects, it's another banger of a list, but is NSFW in some spots and objectively offensive in others.
- See it here.
The intrigue: The BMV doesn't always get it right.
- Three plates were issued to drivers before later being recalled, two of which were ethnic slurs, the list shows.
Zoom in: There's only so much you can say in eight or so characters, but some drivers tried to be clever by roping in a specialty logo plate.
- Officials nixed "WUSSIE" on a Stop Bullying plate, as well as other insensitive messages aligned with football, police and breast cancer plates.
Quick take: Luckily, there are plenty of submissions that are more funny than offensive.
Our favorites:
- FN 2 COLD
- OHANA AF
- FU TONY
- HU JASS
- O4FSAKE
- WTF I DO
- BISH; BISH2; BISH 3; BISH 4, all submitted on the same day.
- FTUN (Is that you, Ryan Day?)
