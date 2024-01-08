A new look for Columbus City Council
The Columbus City Council has a new look in the new year.
State of play: Per changes approved by voters in 2018, the council has grown from seven to nine members who represent newly created districts around town.
- Members must live in their district — each with about 100,000 residents — but are elected by the entire city.
- District elections will be staggered every two years starting in 2025, with members serving four-year terms thereafter.
The intrigue: At a recent organizational meeting, the clerk drew colored ping pong balls to determine which members will face re-election in 2025, only serving two years initially, or get to serve a full four-year term until 2027.
- Here is the new council roster by district, with the next election in parenthesis:
1: Christopher Wyche (2025)
2: Nancy Day Achauer (2027)
3: Council president pro tem Rob Dorans (2025)
4: Emmanuel Remy (2025)
5: Nicholas Bankston (2027)
6: Melissa Green (2027)
7: Shayla Favor (2025)
8: Lourdes Barroso de Padilla (2027)
9: Council president Shannon Hardin (2027)
Be smart: Find your district with this interactive mapping tool.
