Map: Courtesy of the city of Columbus

The Columbus City Council has a new look in the new year.

State of play: Per changes approved by voters in 2018, the council has grown from seven to nine members who represent newly created districts around town.

Members must live in their district — each with about 100,000 residents — but are elected by the entire city.

District elections will be staggered every two years starting in 2025, with members serving four-year terms thereafter.

The intrigue: At a recent organizational meeting, the clerk drew colored ping pong balls to determine which members will face re-election in 2025, only serving two years initially, or get to serve a full four-year term until 2027.

Here is the new council roster by district, with the next election in parenthesis:

1: Christopher Wyche (2025)

2: Nancy Day Achauer (2027)

3: Council president pro tem Rob Dorans (2025)

4: Emmanuel Remy (2025)

5: Nicholas Bankston (2027)

6: Melissa Green (2027)

7: Shayla Favor (2025)

8: Lourdes Barroso de Padilla (2027)

9: Council president Shannon Hardin (2027)

Be smart: Find your district with this interactive mapping tool.