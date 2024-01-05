If you need tasty motivation for your New Year's resolution, Chipotle has you covered. Driving the news: The chain is giving away free entrees for a year to the winner of a local contest that encourages participants to get outside this month.

How it works: The goal is to run, walk or wheelchair a 0.2-mile "segment" along Lane Avenue ending near High Street as many times in January as possible — the person with the most completions gets free weekly meals for the next year.

Zoom in: Off to a hot start is Andrew Ye, an OSU student who started running during the pandemic and now competes in long-distance races.

Ye notched 22 segment completions as of Thursday afternoon and wants to rack up more before classmates return from winter break this weekend.

He plans to run the segment six days per week, sometimes up to 20 times in one workout.

What he's saying: "52 free Chipotle meals is essentially a free dining plan," Ye tells us. "I'll be marathon training for most of 2024, and free Chipotle is more fuel for the engine."

"If the engine is hot enough, it can burn through anything. My engine is running red hot with the mileage I've been putting in, and Chipotle offers a calorie-dense, healthy option for me."

Of note: Participants must log their movement on the Strava running app to be eligible.