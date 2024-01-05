Want free Chipotle? Better start moving
If you need tasty motivation for your New Year's resolution, Chipotle has you covered.
Driving the news: The chain is giving away free entrees for a year to the winner of a local contest that encourages participants to get outside this month.
How it works: The goal is to run, walk or wheelchair a 0.2-mile "segment" along Lane Avenue ending near High Street as many times in January as possible — the person with the most completions gets free weekly meals for the next year.
Zoom in: Off to a hot start is Andrew Ye, an OSU student who started running during the pandemic and now competes in long-distance races.
- Ye notched 22 segment completions as of Thursday afternoon and wants to rack up more before classmates return from winter break this weekend.
- He plans to run the segment six days per week, sometimes up to 20 times in one workout.
What he's saying: "52 free Chipotle meals is essentially a free dining plan," Ye tells us. "I'll be marathon training for most of 2024, and free Chipotle is more fuel for the engine."
- "If the engine is hot enough, it can burn through anything. My engine is running red hot with the mileage I've been putting in, and Chipotle offers a calorie-dense, healthy option for me."
Of note: Participants must log their movement on the Strava running app to be eligible.
