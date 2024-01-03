December 2023 was one of Columbus' warmest ever

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: National Weather Service; Table: Axios Visuals December 2023 tied for Columbus' fourth-warmest December on record, with an average temperature of 41.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Catch up quick: NOAA seasonal outlooks have been predicting a hotter, drier winter for Ohio, and so far that's been true.

A strong El Niño event in the Pacific Ocean is warming things up.

By the numbers: Typically, December's average temperature here is 34.5 degrees.

Christmas was the month's warmest day, with a high of 62. The total 0.4 inches of snow recorded during the month was significantly less than the normal amount of 5.1 inches.

The big picture: Last year was the planet's warmest yet, and experts warn that this year may break that record, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

❄️ What we're watching: It looks like Columbus could get its first significant snowfall on Saturday!