Jan 3, 2024 - News
December 2023 was one of Columbus' warmest ever
December 2023 tied for Columbus' fourth-warmest December on record, with an average temperature of 41.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Catch up quick: NOAA seasonal outlooks have been predicting a hotter, drier winter for Ohio, and so far that's been true.
- A strong El Niño event in the Pacific Ocean is warming things up.
By the numbers: Typically, December's average temperature here is 34.5 degrees.
- Our wet Christmas was the month's warmest day, with a high of 62.
- The total 0.4 inches of snow recorded during the month was significantly less than the normal amount of 5.1 inches.
The big picture: Last year was the planet's warmest yet, and experts warn that this year may break that record, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
❄️ What we're watching: It looks like Columbus could get its first significant snowfall on Saturday!
