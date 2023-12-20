Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From the Aug. 20, 1923, edition of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, via Newspapers.com .

One-hundred years ago, a genius inventor and electrical engineer named Charles P. Steinmetz offered grand predictions for the year 2023.

Here's how some of them shook out:

💼 Americans will enjoy four-hour workdays.

Not quite. The current debate involves a shortened workweek, not workday.

💨 Cities will have no air pollution. Streets will be electrically cleaned and free of trash.

We'll give half credit. Pollution is still a problem, but most major cities have developed complex refuse, recycling and composting programs.

War will continue, "because men and systems continue to struggle against each other instead of with each other."

Sadly, correct.

🚀 Humans will communicate with Mars.

🧠 A more intelligent and self-expressive human race.