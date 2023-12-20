1 hour ago - History
Predictions about 2023 from 1923
One-hundred years ago, a genius inventor and electrical engineer named Charles P. Steinmetz offered grand predictions for the year 2023.
- Here's how some of them shook out:
💼 Americans will enjoy four-hour workdays.
- Not quite. The current debate involves a shortened workweek, not workday.
💨 Cities will have no air pollution. Streets will be electrically cleaned and free of trash.
- We'll give half credit. Pollution is still a problem, but most major cities have developed complex refuse, recycling and composting programs.
War will continue, "because men and systems continue to struggle against each other instead of with each other."
- Sadly, correct.
🚀 Humans will communicate with Mars.
🧠 A more intelligent and self-expressive human race.
- Your mileage may vary. 😉
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.