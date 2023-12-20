1 hour ago - History

Predictions about 2023 from 1923

A newspaper headline reading, "Steinmetz sees electricity bringing 4-hour day and open air leisure in 2023."

From the Aug. 20, 1923, edition of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, via Newspapers.com.

One-hundred years ago, a genius inventor and electrical engineer named Charles P. Steinmetz offered grand predictions for the year 2023.

  • Here's how some of them shook out:

💼 Americans will enjoy four-hour workdays.

💨 Cities will have no air pollution. Streets will be electrically cleaned and free of trash.

  • We'll give half credit. Pollution is still a problem, but most major cities have developed complex refuse, recycling and composting programs.

War will continue, "because men and systems continue to struggle against each other instead of with each other."

  • Sadly, correct.

🚀 Humans will communicate with Mars.

🧠 A more intelligent and self-expressive human race.

  • Your mileage may vary. 😉
