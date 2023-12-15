10 places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

The countdown to 2024 has begun, and there's no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

Pro tip: We recommend reserving tickets now, before events raise prices or sell out.

What's happening:

Your requests create the playlist.

7pm, 1516 N. High St. (former Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar)

$35 online, $40 at the door. Includes champagne toast and party favors.

Boogie down during disco night. Chrome and silver attire encouraged.

8pm, 1086 N. Fourth St.

Free!

Count down to midnight with Ivan Kane's burlesque dancers.

9:30pm, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton.

$35 till Dec. 25. Includes party favors. Upgrade for dinner, drinks and VIP seating.

Sing karaoke and paint a masterpiece. BYOB.

4pm-midnight, 1299 Bethel Road, drop in at any time. Painting projects range from $10-100.

A live music hotspot with booze buckets.

9pm, 504 N. Park St.

$65, includes four drink tickets. Upgrade for better seating, food, party favors and more alcohol.

Make it a "knight" to remember and dress to impress at a medieval formal.

8pm, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite A, Worthington.

$100, includes a buffet dinner, midnight toast and themed photos.

Dance to hits from the '80s, '90s and today with DJ Chuck Starr.

8pm, 1151 N. High St.

$10-15 at door. Cash only. Free entry from 8-10pm!

Get ready to "Wobble" and "Cupid Shuffle" — it's line dance night!

6pm, 6835 Caine Road.

$15, includes appetizers (6-8pm) and champagne toast.

Laugh with stand-up comedian Rob Little.

6:30pm ($35) and 10pm ($55), 145 Easton Town Center.

The late show includes a champagne toast, party favors and an opportunity to watch the ball drop in the showroom. Upgrade for better seating and a buffet.

Celebrate with a dinner or drink special at restaurants across Franklin County.