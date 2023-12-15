10 places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Columbus
The countdown to 2024 has begun, and there's no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.
Pro tip: We recommend reserving tickets now, before events raise prices or sell out.
What's happening:
1. 🎹 The Piano Bar
Your requests create the playlist.
- 7pm, 1516 N. High St. (former Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar)
- $35 online, $40 at the door. Includes champagne toast and party favors.
2. 🪩 Budd Dairy Food Hall
Boogie down during disco night. Chrome and silver attire encouraged.
- 8pm, 1086 N. Fourth St.
- Free!
3. 💃 Forty Deuce
Count down to midnight with Ivan Kane's burlesque dancers.
- 9:30pm, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton.
- $35 till Dec. 25. Includes party favors. Upgrade for dinner, drinks and VIP seating.
4. 🎨 Brush Crazy
- Sing karaoke and paint a masterpiece. BYOB.
- 4pm-midnight, 1299 Bethel Road, drop in at any time. Painting projects range from $10-100.
5. 🎉 Howl at the Moon
A live music hotspot with booze buckets.
- 9pm, 504 N. Park St.
- $65, includes four drink tickets. Upgrade for better seating, food, party favors and more alcohol.
6. 👸 Crystal Ballroom Dance Center
Make it a "knight" to remember and dress to impress at a medieval formal.
- 8pm, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite A, Worthington.
- $100, includes a buffet dinner, midnight toast and themed photos.
7. 🍾 Skully's Music-Diner
Dance to hits from the '80s, '90s and today with DJ Chuck Starr.
- 8pm, 1151 N. High St.
- $10-15 at door. Cash only. Free entry from 8-10pm!
8. 🕺Flannagan's
Get ready to "Wobble" and "Cupid Shuffle" — it's line dance night!
- 6pm, 6835 Caine Road.
- $15, includes appetizers (6-8pm) and champagne toast.
9. 🤣 Funny Bone
Laugh with stand-up comedian Rob Little.
- 6:30pm ($35) and 10pm ($55), 145 Easton Town Center.
- The late show includes a champagne toast, party favors and an opportunity to watch the ball drop in the showroom. Upgrade for better seating and a buffet.
10. 🍽️ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Celebrate with a dinner or drink special at restaurants across Franklin County.
