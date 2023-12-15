1 hour ago - Things to Do

10 places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Columbus

headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo in a glass of champagne.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The countdown to 2024 has begun, and there's no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

Pro tip: We recommend reserving tickets now, before events raise prices or sell out.

What's happening:

1. 🎹 The Piano Bar

Your requests create the playlist.

  • 7pm, 1516 N. High St. (former Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar)
  • $35 online, $40 at the door. Includes champagne toast and party favors.

2. 🪩 Budd Dairy Food Hall

Boogie down during disco night. Chrome and silver attire encouraged.

  • 8pm, 1086 N. Fourth St.
  • Free!

3. 💃 Forty Deuce

Count down to midnight with Ivan Kane's burlesque dancers.

  • 9:30pm, 3959 Brighton Rose Square, Easton.
  • $35 till Dec. 25. Includes party favors. Upgrade for dinner, drinks and VIP seating.

4. 🎨 Brush Crazy

  • Sing karaoke and paint a masterpiece. BYOB.
  • 4pm-midnight, 1299 Bethel Road, drop in at any time. Painting projects range from $10-100.

5. 🎉 Howl at the Moon

A live music hotspot with booze buckets.

  • 9pm, 504 N. Park St.
  • $65, includes four drink tickets. Upgrade for better seating, food, party favors and more alcohol.

6. 👸 Crystal Ballroom Dance Center

Make it a "knight" to remember and dress to impress at a medieval formal.

  • 8pm, 402 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite A, Worthington.
  • $100, includes a buffet dinner, midnight toast and themed photos.

7. 🍾 Skully's Music-Diner

Dance to hits from the '80s, '90s and today with DJ Chuck Starr.

  • 8pm, 1151 N. High St.
  • $10-15 at door. Cash only. Free entry from 8-10pm!

8. 🕺Flannagan's

Get ready to "Wobble" and "Cupid Shuffle" — it's line dance night!

  • 6pm, 6835 Caine Road.
  • $15, includes appetizers (6-8pm) and champagne toast.

9. 🤣 Funny Bone

Laugh with stand-up comedian Rob Little.

  • 6:30pm ($35) and 10pm ($55), 145 Easton Town Center.
  • The late show includes a champagne toast, party favors and an opportunity to watch the ball drop in the showroom. Upgrade for better seating and a buffet.

10. 🍽️ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Celebrate with a dinner or drink special at restaurants across Franklin County.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more