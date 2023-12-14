25 mins ago - News
Ohio's electric vehicle hotspots, mapped
Delaware County leads the state in EV adoption, with an estimated 340 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023.
Zoom in: Union and Franklin aren't too far behind, ranking fourth and ninth statewide, with 166 and 124 miles driven, respectively.
- Coshocton County, about 73 miles northeast of Columbus, ranks lowest, with just 10 miles.
The big picture: Our top-ranking counties are just a blip on the radar, though, when compared to the rest of the country.
- EV use is largely concentrated in the "four corners" — California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
- Marin County, Calif., took the No. 1 spot for large counties with 1,942 miles.
Go deeper: The country's electric car hotspots, mapped
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.