Ohio's electric vehicle hotspots, mapped

Delaware County leads the state in EV adoption, with an estimated 340 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023.

Zoom in: Union and Franklin aren't too far behind, ranking fourth and ninth statewide, with 166 and 124 miles driven, respectively.

Coshocton County, about 73 miles northeast of Columbus, ranks lowest, with just 10 miles.

The big picture: Our top-ranking counties are just a blip on the radar, though, when compared to the rest of the country.

EV use is largely concentrated in the "four corners" — California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Marin County, Calif., took the No. 1 spot for large counties with 1,942 miles.

