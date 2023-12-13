Why you can't feed the deer in Dublin

Share on email (opens in new window)

Feeding deer in Dublin city limits could now cost you $150, per a new ordinance.

Driving the news: Dublin City Council members recently approved a ban on feeding nearly all wildlife in hopes of deterring the suburb's sprawling deer population and warding off future problems.

Threat level: There are approximately 50-85 deer per square mile within Dublin, per a May survey by OSU's School of Environmental and Natural Resources.

A healthy population of deer, with enough food, is around 20-25 per square mile.

Overpopulation means a greater likelihood of deer spreading disease, damaging landscapes and causing vehicle crashes.

Of note: Feeding birds and outdoor pets in Dublin is still permitted.

The big picture: Worthington City Council passed a similar measure last year and communities statewide are grappling with the issue, WOSU reports.

What we're watching: We checked with the City of Columbus and other local suburban governments and couldn't find any additional animal feeding ordinances in place.