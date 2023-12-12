Distracted driving citations are up across Ohio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Distracted driving citations spiked in Ohio this fall with stricter rules now on the books, state data shows.

Driving the news: Ohio law now bans drivers from texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions as a primary offense.

Texting while driving was already banned before 2023, but as a secondary traffic offense, meaning law enforcement officers could not pull over offenders for solely this reason.

There are exceptions for holding a phone to your ear during calls and texting while stopped at a red light.

By the numbers: The State Highway Patrol averaged around a dozen distracted driving citations per day during the summer.

That changed Oct. 5, when a temporary grace period for the new law ended.

Troopers issued 49 citations that first day and a high of 86 on Oct. 10. The citation rate has generally stayed elevated since then.

Zoom in: In Franklin County, Interstates 270 and 70 have the highest number of total violations so far this year — at 49 and 40, respectively, as of Monday.