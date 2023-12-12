Dec 12, 2023 - News
Distracted driving citations are up across Ohio
Distracted driving citations spiked in Ohio this fall with stricter rules now on the books, state data shows.
Driving the news: Ohio law now bans drivers from texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions as a primary offense.
- Texting while driving was already banned before 2023, but as a secondary traffic offense, meaning law enforcement officers could not pull over offenders for solely this reason.
- There are exceptions for holding a phone to your ear during calls and texting while stopped at a red light.
By the numbers: The State Highway Patrol averaged around a dozen distracted driving citations per day during the summer.
- That changed Oct. 5, when a temporary grace period for the new law ended.
- Troopers issued 49 citations that first day and a high of 86 on Oct. 10. The citation rate has generally stayed elevated since then.
Zoom in: In Franklin County, Interstates 270 and 70 have the highest number of total violations so far this year — at 49 and 40, respectively, as of Monday.
- They also have the highest number of distracted driving-related crashes this year at 34 and 16 to date.
