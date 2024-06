Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Columbus Crew. Note: Columbus won the MLS Cup in 2008 at a neutral site. Table: Simran Parwani/Axios The Crew heads to the Sunshine State this weekend for a chance to snap the most vexing streak in franchise history. Kicking the news: Columbus has not won a playoff game on the road since way back in September 2002, the same month Kelly Clarkson won the first season of "American Idol."

In 16 away playoff matches since then, the Crew posted zero wins, five draws, and 11 losses.

Eight of those defeats were by a margin of just one goal.

State of play: Saturday's conference semifinals match pits Columbus against Orlando City FC at 5:30pm.

The intrigue: MLS squads have a greater "home field advantage" than teams in other pro sports.

Away clubs had a winning percentage of just 22.5% through mid-October of this season, ESPN reported.

Zoom in: Cucho Hernández and company definitely prefer playing in their friendly confines.

The Crew has only lost one of 19 matches at Lower.com Field this season.

How to watch: Catch Saturday's game on Apple TV, listen on FM radio stations 97.1 The Fan/La Mega 103.1, or snag free tickets to the watch party outside Lower.com Field.

Of note: The Buckeyes' big game should be well over by then.

What we're watching: If Columbus and FC Cincinnati win their respective matches this Saturday, the two Ohio teams will meet for a conference final showdown.