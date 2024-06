Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Axios Des Moines reporter Jason Clayworth here. My peers in Columbus were boasting recently about White Castle stuffing, which is allegedly a quintessential holiday dish in Ohio. I decided to try it using this recipe from the chain.

State of play: The closest White Castle restaurant to Des Moines is in Columbia, Missouri, nearly 200 miles away.

So I used frozen sliders purchased at Hy-Vee and otherwise followed the recipe ($10 for all ingredients).

👆 My thought bubble: Stuffing that comes in a box is cheaper, tastes better and is more convenient to make.

I'm officially crossing White Castle stuffing off my list until this chain has the decency to open a location in DSM so I can use fresh burgers.