Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals There's some good news for those driving long distances to see loved ones this Thanksgiving. Driving the news: Gas prices have fallen over recent months in the Columbus metro area and across the country, per data from tracking app GasBuddy.

Zoom in: The average price per gallon in the Columbus metro area was $3.19 to start this month.

That's down 34 cents from the same point in 2022.

Be smart: Keep an eye on the app before filling up. Several gas stations are under $3.

What we're watching: The national average could fall another 10 to 20 cents during the holiday season, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement, so long as the violence in the Middle East does not spread or jump to other countries.